Former Minister Wajira Abeywardena has said that those in the present government would have accused the former government for selling off the country to the US, had the US Secretary of State visited the country during the UNP government.

He added that the government should reveal to the country and its citizens, the purpose of the US Secretary of State’s visit to Sri Lanka adding that Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena had stated that a US Secretary of State’s visit is merely to reiterate the US support to the development and education sectors.

He emphasized that the UNP was not afraid to work with any country in the world, adding that UNP Governments had also received aid from the United States in the past.

The former minister made these statements at a media briefing held at the Sirikotha party headquarters yesterday.

