Revised health guidelines issued for next two weeks

Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry issued revised COVID-19 guidelines that will come into effect from 05th of July 2021 to 19th July 2021.

The Inter-Provincial travel restrictions will remain in effect for a period of 14 days from 05th July, said the Health Ministry.

The restrictions will be reviewed after 14 days from July 05, 2021.

According to the revised guidelines, weddings will not be permitted. Only registration is allowed with 10 attendees including bride and groom while funerals must take place within 24 hours with only 15 people in attendance.

Also, Pubs & Bars, Casinos, Night Clubs, Betting Centers closed while spas will be allowed to operate while hotels and guest houses can be opened under strict adherence to health guidelines.