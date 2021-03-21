Rice prices determined by few rice mill owners – JVP

The JVP says the prices of rice variants are determined by several rice mill owners and not by the government.

Speaking during a conference in Maskeliya, Former Parliamentarian Nalinda Jayatissa said two persons who determined local rice prices are in Parliament at present after contesting under the ticket of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

The Former MP said despite several claims the President and the Minister of Trade have failed to provide essential goods at concessionary rates.

Former MP Jayatissa noted the economic programme of the government has been a failure.

He said the government will not be able to face the public in future as they have not been able to stabilise the economy.

Former Parliamentarian Nalinda Jayatissa also claimed that a main reason behind the increase in road accidents is financial issues faced by the public.

He said accidents occur not only due to the carelessness of drivers of lorries and buses, but due to the pressure to meet financial expectations.

The former MP said all factions including drivers, passengers and pedestrians are under distress due to financial constraints.

He said in order to ease the financial burden on the public, the country’s entire system must be changed.

Former MP Jayatissa added financial issues have become a major social issue and therefore claimed those governing the country must address them through a systematic approach.

