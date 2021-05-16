Rishad Bathiudeen allowed to attend Parliament sittings next week

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene has ruled to allow MP Rishad Bathiudeen to attend parliament sittings next week if he wishes so, Parliament sources said.

Sergeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando has informed the Director-CID to take parliamentarian Bathiudeen to attend parliament sittings only if he makes a request as per the request made by the Speaker under Parliament Privileges Act.

Mr. Fernando has informed the CID to follow health guidelines imposed by the Government when bringing the MP to Parliament.

The Sergeant-at-Arms has also informed the prison authorities to make provisions for Ratnapura District MP Premalal Jayasekara, who is in jail to attend Parliament sittings if he wishes.

