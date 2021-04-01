Rishad Bathiudeen appeals for Azath Salley’s release

All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) Leader MP Rishad Bathiudeen has appealed to the Government to consider the release of former Western Province Governor Azath Salley who has been detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Bathiudeen made this plea while addressing the Colombo District Youth Conference of ACMC in Mattakkuliya. He also requested the release of Salley after considering that he was not guilty of any wrongdoing and added that the Government should not try to suppress anyone for raising his voice on behalf of the community. “Keeping him detained continuously is not reasonable nor fair. He raised his voice relentlessly for his community which is a minority in this country. He also joined us in connection with the cremation issue of Muslim individuals who died of COVID – 19. Do not take revenge on him in an unfair way,” Bathiudeen said.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Naalir Jamaldeen)