Rishad Bathiudeen further remanded; wife and father-in-law granted bail

Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen has been further remanded until October 01 in connection with the death of a teenage domestic worker who was serving at his residence.

Meanwhile the parliamentarian’s wife and father-in-law have been granted bail by Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriyathe, when the case was taken up today (17).

The duo has been released on two Rs. 1 million surety bails each.

International travel bans have also been imposed on the duo.

Five persons including Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen were arrested in relation to the investigations into the death of the 16-year-old girl who was employed as a domestic worker at the MP’s residence.

Accordingly, the wife of MP Bathiudeen, her father, her brother and the broker who brought the girl to Colombo were arrested and were subsequently released on bail.

The brother of MP Bathiudeen’s wife was also arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting another domestic worker at the same residence.