MP Rishad Bathiudeen who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been ordered to be remanded by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the parliamentarian will be held under remand custody until October 27.

He was arrested by the CID from an apartment at Ebenezer Place, Dehiwala this morning on charges of Criminal Misappropriation of Public Funds and Violation of Election Laws in 2019.