Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, leader of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress has congratulated President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on winning the people’s mandate at the Presidential Election 2019.

He also thanked ,those who supported the NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa, as well as all voters who turned out to cast their votes for the Presidential Election.