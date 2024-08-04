Rohitha Abeygunawardena to support Ranil Wickremesinghe in Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 4, 2024 - 1:38 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Convenor and Kalutara District Leader MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena announced that he will support President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming Presidential Election.

Speaking at an event in his electorate on Sunday (August 4), MP Abeygunawardena explained that his decision was made in response to requests from party supporters.

He emphasized that this move does not signify any opposition to his leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Abeygunawardena also noted that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics.

“The true political rivals or enemies, as you might put it, are the JVP and the SJB. Therefore, we cannot support or align with them,” he added.