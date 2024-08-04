Rohitha Abeygunawardena to support Ranil Wickremesinghe in Presidential Election
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Convenor and Kalutara District Leader MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena announced that he will support President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming Presidential Election.
Speaking at an event in his electorate on Sunday (August 4), MP Abeygunawardena explained that his decision was made in response to requests from party supporters.
He emphasized that this move does not signify any opposition to his leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Abeygunawardena also noted that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics.
“The true political rivals or enemies, as you might put it, are the JVP and the SJB. Therefore, we cannot support or align with them,” he added.
I watched Rohitha’s video presentation.
He spoke passionately with due respect to the Medamulana clan.
MR made many political mistakes which boomeranged on him.
1. He failed to meet with the VP face-to-face to find a solution to the northern issue, as he had said during his elections, but instead resorted to bullets.
2. Calling an early election in 2015 which resulted in a loss
3. Appointing GR, an inexperienced leader, as the P which resulted in GR running away in an Army Boat
4. Going for a SLPP Candidate in 2024 which will, most likely, seal the fate of the Medamulana clan.