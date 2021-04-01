Rs. 1,000 relief pack at Sathosa outlets

Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena says a relief pack consisting of 12 essential commodities will be given for Rs.1,000 through Lanka Sathosa outlets, from today.

Minister Bandula Gunawardena said the packs are being given as a relief for the public who are celebrating the New Year.

He said the public will have a saving of Rs.410 through the packs.

The Minister added the packs will consist of three kilograms of rice, sugar, lentils, flour, salt, sprats, soya meat, chilli pieces, a tea leaves pack and a face mask.

(Source: News Radio)