May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 May 22, 2019 NoComment by Administrator

Rs. 2,500 monthly interim allowance for public sector employees

Posted in

Ministry of finance in Sri Lanka

The circular for paying government employees the Rs. 2500 interim monthly allowance has been issued.

The allowance would be paid following the statement made by Minister Mangala Samaraweera during the Budget  2019.

The circular in this regard had already been issued by the Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management with the consent of the Treasury to all secretaries to ministries, Chief Provincial Secretaries and the Heads of Departments.

It was proposed to pay this allowance from 1 July through the budget.

Even though Rs. 2500 will be paid as an interim allowance, from 1st of July the Cost of Living Allowance of Rs. 7800 being paid to government employees will continue further, the Ministry of Finance said.