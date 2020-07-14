Based on a request of the Government of Sri Lanka, the Government of Japan will provide a Japanese Yen 200 million (approximately Rs.340 million) grant under the Japanese non-project grant aid scheme for provision of necessary equipment to strengthen the investigation and detection capacities of drugs and related anti-narcotic activities of Sri Lanka Police.

The prevalence of drug related activities in Sri Lanka has increased in the recent past and it has been recognized as an emerging social problem in the country. As a remedial action for controlling the situation, Sri Lanka Police has identified the need for modern equipment to detect large scale drug trafficking and individuals under the influence of dangerous drugs.

Accordingly, grant documents were signed by Finance, Economic and Policy Development Ministry Secretary S.R. Attygalle on behalf of the Government Of Sri Lanka and Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Sugiyama Akira yesterday at the Ministry of Finance, Economic and Policy Development.

(Source: Daily News)