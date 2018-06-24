Jun 24 2018 June 24, 2018 June 24, 2018 NoComment by Administrator

Rule of law must prevail even for criminals: Mangala

The rule of law must prevail even when dealing with criminals, tweeted the Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera.

He made this statement regarding a crime gang member being shot dead by the police.

He tweeted that the brutal murder of a Police Constable on duty in Matara cannot be justified by an equally brutal murder of the suspect while in police custody.

“The rule of law must prevail even when dealing with criminals. The brutal murder of a Police Constable on duty in Matara cannot be justified by an equally brutal murder of the suspect whilst in police custody. This is Yahapalanaya, not Yamapalanaya!!!”