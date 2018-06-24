The rule of law must prevail even when dealing with criminals, tweeted the Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera.

He made this statement regarding a crime gang member being shot dead by the police.

He tweeted that the brutal murder of a Police Constable on duty in Matara cannot be justified by an equally brutal murder of the suspect while in police custody.

Twitter message:

“The rule of law must prevail even when dealing with criminals. The brutal murder of a Police Constable on duty in Matara cannot be justified by an equally brutal murder of the suspect whilst in police custody. This is Yahapalanaya, not Yamapalanaya!!!”