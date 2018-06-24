Rule of law must prevail even for criminals: Mangala
The rule of law must prevail even when dealing with criminals, tweeted the Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera.
He made this statement regarding a crime gang member being shot dead by the police.
He tweeted that the brutal murder of a Police Constable on duty in Matara cannot be justified by an equally brutal murder of the suspect while in police custody.
Twitter message:
“The rule of law must prevail even when dealing with criminals. The brutal murder of a Police Constable on duty in Matara cannot be justified by an equally brutal murder of the suspect whilst in police custody. This is Yahapalanaya, not Yamapalanaya!!!”