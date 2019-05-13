May 13 2019 May 13, 2019 May 13, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

Ruwan appointed as acting Defence Minister until President returns

State Minister of Defence, Ruwan Wijewardene was appointed as the acting Defence Minister until President Maithripala Sirisena returns from China, the Director General of Government Information Department said.

President Sirisena left for China today (13) to attend the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing, China.