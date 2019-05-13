Ruwan appointed as acting Defence Minister until President returns
State Minister of Defence, Ruwan Wijewardene was appointed as the acting Defence Minister until President Maithripala Sirisena returns from China, the Director General of Government Information Department said.
President Sirisena left for China today (13) to attend the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing, China.
OMG, from the frying pan to the fire,
This guy is State Defence Minister not because of his capability but because he is the UNP Leader’s cousin being groomed for next level of leadership in the UNP.