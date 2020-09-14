Former MP Ruwan Wijewardene has been elected as the Deputy Leader of the United National Party (UNP) defeating Ravi Karunanayake in the secret ballot.

After the resignation of the leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa as the Deputy Leader of the UNP, no action had been taken to appoint anyone to the post.

However, UNP Deputy Attorney General Nissanka Nanayakkara stated last week that the Deputy Leader who will be appointed by the Working Committee on Monday will be the party leader from January 1 next year.