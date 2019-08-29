Parliamentarians S.B. Dissanayake and Dilan Perera, have obtained the membership of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) from the National Organizer of SLPP, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Recently, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Central Committee removed the 2 MPs from the posts they held in the party as a disciplinary action.

This was due to them attending the SLPP national convention held on 11th of August.