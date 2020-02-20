Co-cabinet spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the cabinet has decided to temporarily withhold the gazette notification naming Sainthamaruthu as a separate local government area.

He was speaking at a press briefing held this morning at the Government Information Department, to inform Cabinet Decisions.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government issued a special gazette notification to declare the Sainthamaruthu Divisional Secretariat as a Urban Council on Friday.

(Source: Hiru News)