New Democratic Front (NDF) presidential candidate Minister Sajith Premadasa said his main opponent had still not accepted the challenge issued by him for an open debate about the Presidential election.

The UNP Deputy Leader added that he was “not prepared to answer babes” who have come forward on his rival’s behalf.

Premadasa reiterated that if his main opponent feared to come forward for the debate he can bring all members of his family to take part in the debate with him at the Premadasa stadium.

Sajith Premadasa made this statement addressing Presidential election rallies held at Maharagama and Kirulapona on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe too joined Sajith Premadasa to address these rallies.

Premadasa said he would seek people’s support and blessings at the forthcoming election to create a new era for the motherland. It will include a new vision, a new policy and program to establish a pleasant and disciplined country where humanism would prevail and national security would be firmly established.

He said people in that area had confronted several problems including housing when he wins the presidential elections he would resolve the housing problem in the two areas completely by bringing the responsibility under a single ministry.

Apart from this he would also resolve the housing problem facing the entire country. He understood that people in the two areas had no proper deeds for their houses which enabled their children to gain admission to schools.

The education and Health networks will also be further strengthened to cater to the people.

He said he would also provide two school uniforms, a pair of shoes and mid-day meals to all schoolchildren. His administration would also crate an economy based on knowledge.

He said Maharagama received the National Institute of Education, Teacher Training College and the NYSC and a water supply scheme covering 40 square kilometres during the tenure of his father late President Premadasa.Today these areas are being further developed under developed under the capable hands of Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka.

The Boralesgamuwa lake was restored and places of worship were also developed.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Ministers Sujeewa Senasinghe, Dr. Harsha de Silva and Eran Wickremaratne, MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka and MPs S.M. Marikkar and Hirunika Premachandra spoke.

(Source: Daily News – By Upali Karunaratne and Mahinda Aluthgedara)