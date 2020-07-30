Although the United National Party (UNP) Working Committee suspended the Party membership of 54 of its former MPs, former Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa’s name does not appear on the list of suspended MPs.

When contacted, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said, they decided to suspend the membership of 54 of its former MPs as well as 56 ex-Local Government representatives, based on the list compiled by the first inquiry committee.

He added that once the Working Committee gives the list of the second inquiry committee, they would suspend Premadasa’s membership and those of the others.

