UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa, MP, yesterday, reiterated that the formation of the proposed UNP-led National Democratic Front (NDF) for the 2019 presidential poll should be preceded by the naming of its presidential candidate.

The presidential election is scheduled to take place between late November and early December 2019.

Referring to recent media reports that he had agreed with UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe on the urgent need to finalise the agreement as regards the NDF, Premadasa said there was absolutely no issue with the formation of the coalition.

A coalition comprising the UNP, TNA, JVP and the SLMC fielded candidates at the 2010 and 2015 presidential polls on the New Democratic Front (NDF) ticket.

MP Premadasa said that the majority of UNP parliamentary group as well as most political parties that were ready to back the UNP led coalition wanted their candidate named ahead of the formation of the NDF.

The formation of the NDF which was scheduled to take place on Aug 5 at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium was cancelled following strong protests by an influential section of the UNP parliamentary group.

Premadasa said that the need was to immediately pick their candidate without propagating lies through the media.

Since the cancellation of the NDF launch, UNP leader and Premier Wickremesinghe declared on several occasions that the coalition would be built before the end of this year.

Addressing an event at the Sugathadasa Indoor stadium, last Thursday (8), Premier Wickremesinghe said that talks were continuing with partners and the NDF would be formed before the end of the month.

(Source: The Island)