Salley, Hizbullah resign
Posted in Local News
Western province Governor Azath Salley and Eastern province Governor M.L.A.M Hizbulla have resigned from their positions.
The President Media Division said the President had accepted the resignation letters of the two Governors.
They will soon fly to Middle East as Ambassadors, don’t worry.
What about Bathiudeen? Why wont he resign. Anyway I hope no deals were made for the resignations already made. Wake up Sri Lankans, see that no dirty deals are made. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!! What ever happens, Ranil and Maithri must resign now. Of course Bathiudeen and Co will tell all the dirty business’s of the past and present Governments.
They saved the life of Ven Athureliya Ratana Thera, (Hora) MP of the Pivithura Hela Urumaya under UNF.
Thank you guys, you will certainly be rewarded.
Amarakoon must be over the moon.
Rathana’s life has been saved.