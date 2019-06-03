Jun 03 2019 June 3, 2019 June 3, 2019 4Comments by Administrator

Salley, Hizbullah resign

Posted in

Azath Salley and MLAM Hizbullah

Western province Governor Azath Salley and Eastern province Governor M.L.A.M Hizbulla have resigned from their positions.

The President Media Division said the President had accepted the resignation letters of the two Governors.