Samagi Jana Balawegaya Chairman Sarath Fonseka pledges to defeat government

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Chairman Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka yesterday pledged to build up a giant political force to defeat the government and called for people’s support for the same.

Addressing the crowds at a protest held against the skyrocketing cost of living with the increase of essential goods, Fonseka said people should gather around a vibrant opposition force that would be formed if they want their day to day issues resolved. We will be building a giant political force and we ask the people to remain with us,” he said.

“Prices of essential items such as milk food are increased for the benefit of racketeers. We will fight these racketeers,” he added. SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said his party will hold island wide protests against the rising cost of living.

People were carrying placards and gas cylinders made out of cardboard while a firewood stove was lit to signify that people can no longer afford to use gas for cooking purposes.

