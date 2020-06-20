Samagi Jana Balawegaya is the silver lining – Sajith

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa says the era where the public depends on politicians to receive various benefits will be brought to an end after the General Election.

Speaking at a rally in Kesbewa Premadasa said the country is heading down a negative path due to such culture.

Premadasa added the party will work towards eradicating poverty and uplifting the middle class.

He vowed to work with transparency in eradicating poverty.

He noted that while a 6.9 million mandate was received several years ago, the people’s expectations could not be met, even though a transformation was created.

While terming the Samagi Jana Balwegaya the silver lining, Sajith Premadasa claimed a prosperous nation will be ensured that will benefit the country’s people.

(Source: News Radio)