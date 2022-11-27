Samagi Jana Balawegaya prepared to take to the streets – Sajith

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says all sectors of the country have collapsed at present while individuals responsible for the present crisis are attempting to rise again.

Speaking at a gathering in Mawanella yesterday (November 26) the Opposition Leader Premadasa stated that the government is afraid of the public rallying together.

However Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is prepared to take to the streets with thousands of people, MP Premadasa said.

MP Premadasa said he is not intimidated by threats or restrictions of the government claiming that he cannot be shackled.