Addressing the media yesterday, Attanayake said that once the draft constitution was approved, members would be appointed to party positions on the Leader’s recommendation through the Working Committee with the approval of the Management Committee. Attanayake was joined by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harshana Rajakaruna at the press conference.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) plans to relaunch affiliated organisations such as trade unions, professional collectives and other groups for 2021 following the restructure. “We have also planned to launch a party member recruitment drive for 2021. As a party, we will launch a new membership drive. We need to rebuild our grass-root level support base and mobilise the party mechanism next year,” Attanayake said.

According to Attanayake, the SJB has prepared plans to relaunch the party membership drive and affiliated organisations program at the district level, pointing out that the process was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak previously.

“We had to stop the program with only six districts covered due to COVID-19. However, after next week we will relaunch the program to cover the rest of the districts. Our plan is to complete most of the program by end of January 2021,” Attanayake added.

(Source: Daily FT)