Sanath Jayasuriya accused of destroying mobile phone as Sri Lanka legend is charged by ICC
Sanath Jayasuriya has been accused of obstructing an inquiry into corruption in Sri Lankan cricket by allegedly destroying a mobile phone.
The probe is believed to relate to Sri Lanka’s surprise 3-2 home defeat by Zimbabwe in a one-day series in July 2017. The following month, Jayasuriya stepped down as chairman of selectors.
Jayasuriya, who achieved fame at the 1996 World Cup when he helped Sri Lanka win the trophy for the only time, has been charged on two counts by the ICC’s Anti- Corruption Unit (ACU).
Not only is he alleged to have refused to cooperate with what ACU boss Alex Marshal l described as ‘our ongoing investigations into serious allegations of corruption in cricket in the country’, but he is said to have tried to ‘conceal, destroy or tamper with evidence that could be crucial to an anti-corruption investigation’.
Sportsmail understands Jayasuriya, 49, is accued of having multiple mobile phones in his possession, and is also alleged to have hidden one of his SIM cards and disposed of the handset.
His resignation last year came seven weeks after Angelo Mathews stepped down as Sri Lanka captain following the defeat by Zimbabwe.
Mathews, Sri Lanka’s highestprofile player, was omitted from their one-day squad for the current series against England because of concerns about his fitness.
Marshall spoke to the Sri Lanka and England teams ahead of the series, which continues in Kandy tomorrow, though there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by either side.
In a country where cricket is heavily politicised, Marshall also briefed the president, prime minister and sports minister. He is likely to return to Sri Lanka to continue the ACU’s investigation.
If found guilty, Jayasuriya would represent one of the biggest fish caught in the anti-corruption net since the unit was established in 2000 after the Hansie Cronje match-fixing scandal in South Africa.
At his peak, Jayasuriya was one of the game’s most explosive batsmen. His tally of 13,430 one-day internationals runs is fourth on the all-time list. He has two weeks to respond to the charges.
Meanwhile, England spinner Liam Dawson has returned home from Sri Lanka with a side strain and has been replaced in the one-day squad by Kent’s Joe Denly.
(Source: Daily Mail)
he is talking nonsense he and Angelo Mathews should be investigated for corruption in according to bribery amendment act No 20 of 1994 section 7 and section 16 (2) for the following reasons
By my letter dated 9/09/2014 to Hon Sports Minister Aluthgamage in which I stated among other matters Why was Spinner Ajantha Mendis dropped for the finals of Asia cup and Spinner Senanayake retained I stated that Adjantha Mendis who before the finals of the last Asia Cup 2014 was the highest wicket taker in Asia cup 2014 with 9 wickets in only 3 matches with a fantastic strike rate of a wicket for every 17 balls left out of the final compared with , Lasith Malinga 6 wicket and spinner Senanayake the selectors 1st Choice spinner with only 4 wickets and a strike rate of 57 three time more than Ajantha Mendis, retained for the finals would not Ajantha Mendis be completely demoralized as in the last 50/50 world cup finals in 2011 he was left out in the finals while having a strike rate very close to Murali and a economic rate the least in the whole world cup of 3.3 to Murali’s 4.11 supporting statistics from crick Info and we lost the cup and there has been no explanation as to the reason he was left out. The then captain Sanga Resigned . I stated that in the 2014 Asia cup omission in the finals also with no logical explanation but most probably would have miss Adjantha Mendis from getting the man of the series as he would have had to obtain only 3 wickets more to retain his fantastic strike rate of 17 this may affect his performance in the next world cup if he is in the squad and in the eleven for the 2015 world cup . I state by a conspiracy of Angelo Mathews the Captain and Sanath Jayasuriya , that among other matters It is the Sri Lanka team that has suffered from the day Ajantha Mendis was thrown out of the squad in November 2014 the very next day he was named the best ODI bowler in the world for year 2014 by the elite ICC panel , this same panel selected him has the only Sri Lankan Cricketer to be in the eleven for the world ODI team for the year 2014. Because of the conspiracy which if investigated by the CID it may involved Indian Bookies He was left out of the ODI squad to New Zealand and left out of the world cup 2015 no reason given by the captain and selectors for such actions and also our so called independent media not a hum even the media may have received payment to be silent
Of course, that mobile phone has many sexy texts from Russian loose ladies in the city.