Sarana Gunawardena released from 8 bribery cases

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (July 30) released former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena from the charges in 08 cases filed against him by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The cases were taken up before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika C. Ragala this morning.

Assistant Director of the Bribery Commission Asitha Anthony told the court that the cases were filed against the former Deputy Minister without the written approval from the three commissioners and therefore an issue had arisen with regard to proceeding with the case.

Counsel for the former Deputy Minister Attorney-at-Law Niroshan Siriwardena thereby requested the court to release his client from the charges.

Taking into account the submissions from both sides, the chief magistrate ordered to release Sarana Gunawardena from 08 bribery cases put forward against him by the CIABOC.