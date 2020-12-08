SJB Gampaha District MP Field Marshal Sarath told Parliament yesterday that it was he who had got Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera the post of Commandant of the Civil Defence Force, when the latter was without a job.

Participating in the third reading debate on Budget 2021, Field Marshal Fonseka said: “When then Secretary Defence Gotabaya Rajapaksa wanted to appoint a commandant to the CDF, I named Sarath Weerasekera. Then Navy commander Karannagoda opposed it. After Weerasekera was appointed the CDF commandant, Karannagoda did not give him a vehicle, driver or escort. So, Weerasekera came in tears to my office. It was I who gave him a vehicle, driver and an escort. I also gave him army officers to run the CDF. Now, he is showing how ungrateful he is after I criticised him for hugging his son in police uniform after assuming duties as the Minister of Public Security.”

Fonseka accused Weerasekera of getting his supporters to carry out a malicious social media campaign against him.

“They have put up photos of the events which took place on the day I was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. In these, I am being kissed by my wife and daughters. There is a big difference between the two occasions. Neither my daughters nor wife is public servant. However, when Weerasekera was appointed the minister of public security, he hugged a person in uniform below his rank. His son works in the same ministry and that is not proper. Remember the day Yoshitha Rajapaksa passed out as an officer? He did not hug his father, the then President or the Commander in Chief. Yoshitha saluted him. Yoshitha hugged his mother who is not a public servant. If Weerasekera cannot understand that difference then I am not sure how he is going to render duties at this new post.”

(Source: The Island)