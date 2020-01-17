Former Chairman of the Akuressa Pradeshiya Sabha, Saruwa Liyanage Sunil, has been sentenced to 15 years rigorous imprisonment by the Colombo High Court, over the rape of an underage girl in 2012.

He was arrested by the Children and Women Bureau of Matara Police in July 2012 in connection with allegations of molesting a 14-year-old girl, an incident which had taken place in March that year.

