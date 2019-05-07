General Secretary of the SLFP, former Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara made an appeal to Saudi Arabia and Qatar yesterday not to let extremist groups in those countries to finance Muslim fundamentalists in Sri Lanka like National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) that carried out the Easter Sunday carnage.

He told reporters that there was firm evidence to prove that religious extremists in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the IS (Islamic State) terrorists had funded the Muslim fundamentalists in Sri Lanka for several years.

“I believe that the armed forces, the Special Task Force(STF) and the Police had hit the nerve center of Muslim extremists. But we must not let complacency takes the upper hand and we must be vigilant on possible acts of terrorism round the clock, round the year until religious fundamentalism is fully annihilated,” Mr. Jayasekara stressed.

Mr. Jayasekara said the SLFP was fully supportive of the banning of face veil by Muslim women that hinders the identification of the person who wears it and added a representation made to President Maithripala Sirisena by Jamaithulla Ulemas had approved the ban and also requested the President to bring Madrasasa and other religious schools under the supervision of the Education Ministry.

“There must be strict monitoring of Muslim preachers who arrive in Sri Lanka on Tourist Visa and give speeches on religious fundamentalism at Madrasas to radicalize Muslim youths. This has to be stopped forthwith and a comprehensive monitoring system is vital to control the mushrooming of Madrasas, grouping of extremists as Muslim religious organizations and opening of Mosques in a haphazard manner,’ he stressed.

Mr. Jayasekara praised the Armed forces, the STF and the Police for their commendable service and added not a single bomb explosion or terrorist act took place after 22nd of April. The law enforcement authorities have uncovered tons of explosives, arms and ammunition which were kept to carry out, acts of terrorism.

“The country is returning to normalcy surely and fast. Therefore, parents must not get scared to send their children to schools and public servants and employees of the private sector to their workplaces,” he added.

Mr. Jayasekara said the SLFP was fully against the introduction of counter-terrorism legislations after repealing the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and added the need of the hour was to further strengthen the PTA with necessary amendments to fight religious terrorism influenced by extremist ideology.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sandun A Jayasekera)