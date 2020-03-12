Saudi Arabia has temporarily stopped all travel to and from Sri Lanka and almost all of Europe and 12 more countries in Asia and Africa, as the number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom jumped to 45.

The Ministry of Health yesterday said the latest cases include a man and a woman who were tested and placed in quarantine when they returned from Iraq, and a 12-year-old girl in Al-Qatif.

It is believed she contracted the virus from her grandfather, who recently returned from a trip to Iran.

The remaining 21 cases involve Egyptians who had contact with a visitor from their home country who previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

Included in the new travel ban are member-countries of the European Union that had earlier been left out in last Monday’s travel ban list, as well as Sri Lanka, Switzerland, India, Pakistan, Philippines, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, and Somalia.

(Source: News Radio)