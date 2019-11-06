Two persons were injured after parliamentarian S.B. Dissanayake’s security personnel opened fire to disperse a group of people who obstructed the vehicle carrying Mr. Dissanayake at Polpitiya in Ginigathhena this evening, police said.

The injured persons had been admitted to Theligama hospital before being transferred to the Karawanella Hospital for further treatment.

Ginigathhena Police have commenced further investigations into the incident.

UPDATE: According to the Police 2 Ministerial Security Division Police Constables attached to MP S. B. Dissanayake’s security detail have been arrested in connection with last evening’s (November 6) shooting incident in Polpitiya, Ginigathhena.