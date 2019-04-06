President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday said the Year 5 Scholarship Examination will be replaced with an examination which will be held in Grade 8.

He said an examination will be held for Grade 8 students enabling them to continue their higher education on a selected field of study.

The President said the schools will also be classified in the future and arrangements would be made to expand schools to suit these fields of study.

The President said the country’s education policy should focus equally on the examinations and creating better prospects for the student population. The President was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of a new sports complex at Mahamaya Girls’ School in Kadawatha yesterday.

The President said that the Year 5 Scholarship Examination would be annulled and a new education system put in place to provide an opportunity for students to shape their future according to their talents.

“The new system further aims to guide students into an education system which suits an innovative and green economy thus ending an era where Bachelors of Arts graduates protest on the roads,” President Sirisena said.

(Source: Daily News)