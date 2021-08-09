Schools reopening delayed again

Minister of Education G.L. Peiris says there is no possibility to reopen schools in the first week of September, as planned previously.

The Minister said this at a media briefing organized by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna today (09).

“We had plans to reopen schools systematically after fully vaccinating all teachers. However, we cannot reopen schools by September due to the current COVID-19 situation. In this situation, online learning becomes an important tool for all students, especially those in less fortunate households.” The Minister stated.

“In this situation, it is very selfish of teachers to refuse to cooperate. The full pressure of this act will be on the less fortunate students and not on the Government. It is the duty of the teachers to assist the students and their learning process.”