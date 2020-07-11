Another counselor from the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre has tested positive for COVID-19 at Rajanganaya today, health authorities said.

Accordingly, 200 close contacts of the counsellor including 70 children have been placed under self-quarantine.

The health authorities further said his two children have also tested positive for COVID-19.

A female counsellor attached to the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre tested positive for the virus from Marawila on Thursday.