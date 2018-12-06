Dec 06 2018 December 6, 2018 December 6, 2018 1Comment by Administrator

Second largest heroin haul found in Sri Lanka intercepted

Heroin

Two suspects were arrested with heroin valued at Rs.2778 million by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) today at Beruwala.

The PNB has found 231 kg 54 g of heroin on the 38 and 34 year old suspects.

Reportedly, the suspects are residents of the Beruwala area. Along with the suspects, a boat used to transport the drugs has also been apprehended.

According to the Police, this is the second largest haul of heroin found in Sri Lanka.