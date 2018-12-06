Second largest heroin haul found in Sri Lanka intercepted
Two suspects were arrested with heroin valued at Rs.2778 million by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) today at Beruwala.
The PNB has found 231 kg 54 g of heroin on the 38 and 34 year old suspects.
Reportedly, the suspects are residents of the Beruwala area. Along with the suspects, a boat used to transport the drugs has also been apprehended.
According to the Police, this is the second largest haul of heroin found in Sri Lanka.
Please publish the name of the Boss and not just about the person who was steering the boat. As we have two governments now in Sri Lanka, it will be interesting to know to which government he belongs to.