The construction of the Sengal Oya Irrigation Project will commence on May 10, according to the State Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources & Disaster Management, Palitha Range Bandara.

He said this at a discussion regarding the commencement of the project, held at the Ministry.An amount of Rs 350 million has been allocated for the project, stated the Minister.

Under this project, 20,000 acres of fallow paddy fields will be re-cultivated. Furthermore, it is planned to carry water to 8 more small tanks through this project.

(Government News Portal)