Senior army officers appointed to coordinate COVID-19 control work in each district
Twenty-five Senior Army Officers have been appointed with effect from today (01 January) to coordinate the COVID-19 control operations in each district, says the Army Media.
The Presidential Secretariat has made the appointment under the recommendation of Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, who is also the Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID -19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).
Army Commander General Shavendra Silva awarded letters of appointment for those 25 Chief Coordinating Officers in all districts this morning at the Army Headquarters.
Accordingly, the new office of Chief Coordinating Officers would facilitate smooth conduct of district-wise quarantine centres, transportation of individuals for quarantining and treatment, supply of medicine, equipment, dry-rations and other essentials and all other technical requirements as and when deemed necessary, the Army Media said in its statement.
The appointed Chief Coordinators are:
Northern Province
1. Major General W G H A S Bandara – Jaffna
2. Major General K N S Kotuwegoda – Kilinochchi
3. Major General R M P J Rathnayaka – Mullaittivu
4. Major General W L P W Perera – Vavuniya
5. Major General A A I J Bandara – Mannar
North Central Province
6. Major General J C Gamage – Polonnaruwa
7. Major General H L V M Liyanage – Anuradhapura
North Western Province
8. Major General A P I Fernando – Puttalam
9. Brigadier P M R H S K Herath – Kurunegala
Western Province
10. Major General K W R de Abrew – Colombo
11. Major General N R Lamahewage – Gampaha
12. Brigadier K N D Karunapala – Kalutara
Central Province
13. Major General H P N K Jayapathirane – Nuwara Eliya
14. Major General S M S P B Samarakoon – Kandy
15. Major General S U M N Manage – Matale
Sabarammuwa Province
16. Brigadier J M R N K Jayamanna – Ratnapura
17. Brigadier L A J L B Udowita – Kegalle
Eastern Province
18. Major General C D Weerasuriya – Trincomalee
19. Major General T D Weerakoon – Ampara
20. Major General C D Ranasinghe – Batticaloa
Uva Province
21. Brigadier E A P Ediriweera – Badulla
22. Colonel D U N Serasinghe – Monaragala
Southern Province
23. Major General D M H D Bandara – Hambantota
24. Major General W A S S Wanasinghe – Galle
25. Colonel K A U Kodituwakku – Matara