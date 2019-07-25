Senior DIG Latheef testifies before PSC
Posted in Local News
Special Task Force (STF) Commandant Senior DIG M.R. Latheef has arrived to give evidence before the parliament select committee.
Latheef has come out with damning revelations.
There is more than enough evidence that the Minister for Defence and the (illegal) Minister for law and Order (who happens to be the King) was utterly negligent.
He should be promtyly impeached !!