Sepal Amarasinghe remanded until January 10
Sepal Amarasinghe who was arrested for making statements defaming the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa), remanded until January 10, 2023 by Colombo Additional Magistrate.
Sepal Amarasinghe was arrested yesterday (January 05) by a special CID team at Bellanwila.
Easy Mates,
Grow a long white beard and spew rubbish on YouTube which gathers a >100,000 idiot followers and each hit brings the man with a white beard, many USD’ds.
These conmen, false prophets, are using social media to exploit the idiots in our society and earn millions.
There are many false prophets from India who are exploiting social media to become institutions and billionaires; eg: Satguru.