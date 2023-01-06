Sepal Amarasinghe remanded until January 10

Sepal Amarasinghe who was arrested for making statements defaming the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa), remanded until January 10, 2023 by Colombo Additional Magistrate.

Sepal Amarasinghe was arrested yesterday (January 05) by a special CID team at Bellanwila.

