Sethsiripaya Phase Three to be largest Government office complex

Construction of Sethsiripaya Phase Three (Sethsiripaya Phase III), the largest Government office complex, commenced at Battaramulla last Friday (22).

This construction will see several offices of public institutions in one location to provide an efficient public service and easy access to services to the people under the “Vision of Prosperity” policy statement.

Sethsiripaya Phase III construction is aimed at reducing traffic congestion. Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the new multi-storey office complex, Industries Minister Wimal Weerawansa said, “You don’t have to keep your hands tied due to the COVID pandemic.

The President and the Prime Minister were able to save this country from failure. The country was liberated from terrorism. Today, the President and the Prime Minister have worked out a programme to ensure national security. While protecting the lives of the people, drug trafficking and underworld activities are being curbed. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s objective is to build a society in which people can live without fear and doubt. They aspire to build a country that overcomes economic challenges and moves forward”.

Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Community Cleanliness State Minister Dr. Nalaka Godahewa stated that Government offices scattered all over Colombo will be brought to a development zone.

“The people need the public service from birth to death. Public service has to be more convenient for the people. That is the people centric development. In this way, when Government offices and other essential services are brought under one roof, the area will be further developed. The highway system is under construction. Land prices are going up. Creating a fully-fledged administrative centre in this manner will lead to unprecedented progress. The profit is not for us but for the people. I have to tell people to stop thinking negative. Think positively like our President. Do not see the darkness. See the light,” he added.

Education Reforms, Open universities and Distance Learning Promotions State Minister Susil Premajanyantha and Urban Development and Housing Ministry Secretary Sirinimal Perera also participated.

