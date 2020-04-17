Seven more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, stated the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the tally of total COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 77 patients.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 7 deaths due to the deadly virus.

Total Confirmed Cases – 242

Active Cases – 158

New Cases for the day – 4

Observation in hospitals – 148

Recovered & Discharged – 77

Total Deaths – 7