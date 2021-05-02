Several areas including Piliyandala isolated

Piliyandala police area in Colombo district, seven Grama Niladhari (GN) divisions in Trincomalee, Panadura and Nuwara-Eliya have been isolated with immediate effect, the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID said.

Accordingly, the entire police area in Piliyandala in the Colombo District, Orr’s Hill and Anbuvalipuram GN divisions and Uppuveli Police areas in the Trincomalee District, Walana (Northern), Wakada (Western), Kiriberiya, Palamulla (Eastern) in the Panadura police area and Neeladandahinna GN division in Walapane in the Nuwara-Eliya District have been isolated.