Several areas isolated in four districts

The Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced that several areas in four districts have been isolated with effect from 6.00 a.m. this morning (12).

Meanwhile two areas in Kurunegala and Nuwara-Eliya districts have been released from isolation.

Accordingly, the following areas have been declared as isolated:

Ampara District

Kalmunai Police Area

Pottuvil 13 GN Division

Kandy District

Kandy Police Area

Suduhampala West GN division

Vihara Lane

Vihara Road

Kappara Church Road

Suduhampala East GN division

Housing Scheme Middle Road Area

Polwaththa Road Area

Kovil Watta Area

Colombo District

Piliyandala Police Area

Karadiyana Estate Village in Thumbowilla North GN division

Jaffna District

Point Pedro Police Area

Vadamaradchi North

The following areas have been released from isolation:

Kurunegala District

Rasnayakapura Police Area

Kanuketiya Village in Kanuketiya GN division

Nuwara-Eliya District

Nawalapitiya Police Area

Kataboola Middle Division