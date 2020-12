Several areas of Eheliyagoda and Godakawela have been isolated with immediate effect, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, the following areas have been placed under isolation.

Eheliyagoda AGA Division: Minnana, Wilegoda, Yakudagoda, Asgagula North, and Bopaththa

Godakawela AGA Division: Rakwana Town, Rakwana North, Rakwana South, Masimbula, and Kottala