Several isolated areas in Western Province to be released tomorrow

The lockdown of Borella, Wellampitiya, Colombo Fort, Slave Island, Ja-Ela and Kadawatha police areas will be lifted tomorrow (23) at 5.00 am, the Government Information Department said.

However, Borella, Wanathamulla Grama Niladhari Division and Slave Island Street, Wekanda Grama Niladhari Division have been further isolated (Lockdown).

Furthermore, the following 13 police jurisdictions of the Colombo district will continue to REMAIN ISOLATED.

  • Mattakkuliya
  • Modara
  • Blooemandal
  • Kotahena
  • Grandpass
  • Foreshore
  • Aaduruppu street
  • Maligawatta
  • Dematagoda
  • Keselwatta
  • Maradana
  • Pettah
  • Dam Street

GAMPAHA DISTRICT

In the Gampaha district, ONLY Ja Ela and Kadawatha will be released from isolation at 5:00 am tomorrow (23).

The police jurisdictions of Negombo, Ragama, Wattala, Peliyagoda, and Kelaniya will continue to remain isolated.

KALUTARA DISTRICT

In the Kalutara district, several GS divisions of Bandaragama will be isolated with effect from 7:00 am today (22).

  • Bogahawatta GS division
  • Bamunumulla (Muslim) GS division
  • Kirimanthudawa GS division
  • Korawala GS division
  • Atalugama GS division
  • Bamunumulla West GS division
  • Galahamandiya GS division
