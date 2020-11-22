The lockdown of Borella, Wellampitiya, Colombo Fort, Slave Island, Ja-Ela and Kadawatha police areas will be lifted tomorrow (23) at 5.00 am, the Government Information Department said.

However, Borella, Wanathamulla Grama Niladhari Division and Slave Island Street, Wekanda Grama Niladhari Division have been further isolated (Lockdown).

Furthermore, the following 13 police jurisdictions of the Colombo district will continue to REMAIN ISOLATED.

Mattakkuliya

Modara

Blooemandal

Kotahena

Grandpass

Foreshore

Aaduruppu street

Maligawatta

Dematagoda

Keselwatta

Maradana

Pettah

Dam Street

GAMPAHA DISTRICT

In the Gampaha district, ONLY Ja Ela and Kadawatha will be released from isolation at 5:00 am tomorrow (23).

The police jurisdictions of Negombo, Ragama, Wattala, Peliyagoda, and Kelaniya will continue to remain isolated.

KALUTARA DISTRICT

In the Kalutara district, several GS divisions of Bandaragama will be isolated with effect from 7:00 am today (22).

Bogahawatta GS division

Bamunumulla (Muslim) GS division

Kirimanthudawa GS division

Korawala GS division

Atalugama GS division

Bamunumulla West GS division

Galahamandiya GS division