Several isolated areas in Western Province to be released tomorrow
The lockdown of Borella, Wellampitiya, Colombo Fort, Slave Island, Ja-Ela and Kadawatha police areas will be lifted tomorrow (23) at 5.00 am, the Government Information Department said.
However, Borella, Wanathamulla Grama Niladhari Division and Slave Island Street, Wekanda Grama Niladhari Division have been further isolated (Lockdown).
Furthermore, the following 13 police jurisdictions of the Colombo district will continue to REMAIN ISOLATED.
- Mattakkuliya
- Modara
- Blooemandal
- Kotahena
- Grandpass
- Foreshore
- Aaduruppu street
- Maligawatta
- Dematagoda
- Keselwatta
- Maradana
- Pettah
- Dam Street
GAMPAHA DISTRICT
In the Gampaha district, ONLY Ja Ela and Kadawatha will be released from isolation at 5:00 am tomorrow (23).
The police jurisdictions of Negombo, Ragama, Wattala, Peliyagoda, and Kelaniya will continue to remain isolated.
KALUTARA DISTRICT
In the Kalutara district, several GS divisions of Bandaragama will be isolated with effect from 7:00 am today (22).
- Bogahawatta GS division
- Bamunumulla (Muslim) GS division
- Kirimanthudawa GS division
- Korawala GS division
- Atalugama GS division
- Bamunumulla West GS division
- Galahamandiya GS division
Regarding the lockdown I must say that this time round other than the bread van no other vans are coming around not all the people have the money or the facilities to shop on line after areal hard month our area elakanda ,Hendala were given the monthly 5000/- it’s still continuing please tell us how we are to live? All the talk of mobile clinics ,mobile banking and the rest look nice on paper please do something about sending out vans with essential stuff with the lockdown not being lifted in the Wattala area we need to live too!