Another group of Parliamentarians were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers before President Maithripala Sirisena today (08) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Cabinet Ministers

Susil Premajayantha: Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs and Justice

Bandula Gunawardena: Minister of International Trade and Investment Promotion

State Ministers

S.M. Chandrasena: State Minister of Social Empowerment

Lakshman Wasantha Perera: State Minister of International Trade and Investment Promotion

Salinda Dissanayake: State Minister of Indigenous Medicine

C B Rathnayake: State Minister of Transport

Anura Priyadarshana Yapa: State Minister of Finance