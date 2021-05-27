Several services gazetted as Essential Services

An Extraordinary Gazette has been issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declaring several services as essential services considering the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

The relevant gazette has been signed by the President today (May 27).

The following are the services declared as essential services:

Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) Petroleum Corporation Customs Department Sri Lanka Railways Department, Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Services offered by District Secretaries Grama Niladhari officers Local Government bodies The Central Bank, State Banks & Insurance services