Sextuplets born for first time in Sri Lanka

The birth of sextuplets has been reported for the first time in Sri Lanka.

A 31-year-old mother has given birth to six babies, three boys and three girls, at a private hospital in Colombo.

The babies were delivered by Caesarean sections between 12:16 and 12:18 this morning under the guidance of Professor Tiran Dias.

Hospital sources said that the mother and the infants are in healthy condition.

The mother and father of the twins are residents of the Angoda area in Colombo.