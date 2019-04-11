Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka was set to receive the additional post of Internal Affairs Minister on the recommendation of the government, sources said yesterday.

This decision was reached at a high level meeting of senior ministers of the United National Front (UNF) which took place under the chairmanship of UNP Leader, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at Temple Trees yesterday (10).

It is the minister of internal affairs who is tasked with giving the final approval for a person seeking dual citizenship or Sri Lankan citizenship.

Until such time this post is officially given to Mr. Fonseka, he was asked to supervise the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The recommendation to assign the Internal Affairs Ministry to Mr. Fonseka is to be sent to President Maithripala Sirisena on his return to the country after a private visit to Japan.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Nimala Kodithuwakku)